Florida mom attempts to kill kids by driving into tree, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida woman told her four children to unbuckle their seat belts before she crashed into a tree in an attempt to kill them.

Calicia Williams was driving with her children Wednesday in Ocala when the accident occurred, WKMG reports.

First responders said Williams, 36, was rambling about hexes and voodoo when they arrived at the scene. She said the crash happened because her husband put a hex on her and because she was "being followed by a lot of people in cars and she was trying to read all their tag numbers," according to the police report.

While on the way to a hospital, Williams' daughter said her mother told the children to take off their seat belts, stretch their hands out forward and she said, "Lord Jesus save me," as the crash was happening.

Police say Williams made no attempts to brake or slow down before driving over the median and crashing into a palm tree.

After the crash, Williams said, "The devil can't hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us," records show.

The children were all transported to a Gainesville hospital, although the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Williams is now facing four counts of attempted murder.

