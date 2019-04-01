Florida mom charged after young son nearly drowns in jacuzzi

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The mother of a 3-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a jacuzzi at a Florida resort has been charged with neglect of a child after she was found to be intoxicated and using drugs.

Apryl Connolly, 36, was arrested after video showed the boy sinking to the bottom of the jacuzzi at Perry's Ocean Edge Resort in Daytona Beach, WKMG reports.

Connolly was supposed to be watching her two sons, but instead was drinking tequila and smoking pot.

A hotel security employee noticed the boy stepping into the jacuzzi and disappearing. The employee contacted another staff member who pulled the boy out.

After being given CPR, the boy was resuscitated after he was not breathing. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, but is expected to recover and has since been released.

Connolly admitted to officers that she had taken three shots of tequila and was mixing alcohol with pills. She was later released on her own recognizance.

