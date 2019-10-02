Florida mom charged with murder after shaking baby to death

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A Florida woman has been charged with first-degree murder after police say she shook her 5-month-old baby to death.

Burgandie Marquez, 30, was arrested Saturday after Pinellas County authorities investigated when her baby was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, WFTS reports.

Officials say Marquez gave contradictory statements regarding how rough she had been with her son

Marquez said she intentionally jerked the baby up from the ground twice, causing his head to snap backward while she was on the phone with the boy's father on Thursday. She said she also ran up and down a flight of stairs with the baby without supporting his head.

When the baby began having seizures Friday, she attempted to console him before heading out to meet the father. The boy's condition got worse at a gas station which forced officials to airlift the child to the hospital.

Hospital staff told detectives the boy had suffered a severe brain bleed caused by the head trauma.

After originally being placed on life-support, the baby was taken off it Monday and soon died.

Marquez was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder after her son's death.

