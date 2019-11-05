Florida mom raised $4K for son's funeral before confessing to killing child

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida woman raised over $4,000 for funeral expenses for her late son before confessing that she had murdered the infant child.

Victoria Jackson's 10-month-old son Malachi was found unresponsive in his crib in Clearwater on May 24. The boy was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, WFTS reports.

Following Malachi's death, Jackson made a plea for help in paying for his funeral on GoFundMe.

"I want to give my son the best memorial service I can. He died last Friday night," Jackson wrote on the page. "I've never been so heart broken in my life. Please help me take care of my baby one last time."

The account had raised over $4,000 before detectives were contacted on Oct. 30 by a friend of Jackson's who said the woman had confessed that she intentionally suffocated Malachi.

Jackson was arrested and admitted to suffocating her son with a pillow while he slept.

The GoFundme page was taken down and the company will offer refunds to those who donated.

