Florida mother, infant missing for weeks

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida mother and her infant daughter have been missing for two weeks and now Winter Haven police are seeking the public's help in locating them.

Authorities said Heather Cunniff, 32, and 3-month-old Destiny Cunniff were last seen on Nov. 6 at their home in Winter Haven.

"Although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen," Chief Charlie Bird said.

Anyone who has information concerning their whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Nick Gregory at 863-401-2256.

