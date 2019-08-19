Florida named one of the least friendliest states in US

MIAMI - Florida may be known as the Sunshine State, but one ranking believes it has nothing to do with our sunny dispositions.

A new survey ranks Florida near the bottom of the list when it comes to the friendliest states in the US.

Florida is ranked 42nd overall in Big 7 Travel's list of states where people are the friendliest, and it seems like South Florida shoulders most of the blame.

Considering Miami is often voted as one of the least friendly cities in America, Florida has its work cut out for it. Cities such as Orlando and its tourist-friendly initiatives are helping the state big time, but overall its reputation has some catching up to do.

New York (50), New Jersey (46) and Nevada (43) all ranked below Florida on the "Friendly Scale," but oddly, so were Delaware (48) and Arkansas (49).

THIS JUST IN: Florida residents declare Big 7 Travel's List of Friendliest States in the US to be the Least Friendliest to Florida.

Top 10 Friendliest States in the US

Minnesota Tennessee South Carolina Texas Wyoming Indiana Colorado Kansas Oklahoma Hawaii

