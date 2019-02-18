Florida officers buy man new bicycle after his was stolen

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A lot of people can say a lot of things about Florida, but there's no denying the good in the hearts of most residents of the Sunshine State.

Case in point, two employees of the Cape Coral Police Department came to the aid of an elderly man whose bicycle, his only means of transportation, was stolen.

Field Training Officer Ken Cody and Officer Trainee Guang Song were called to a report of a stolen bike at a local Winn Dixie.

It was there they learned the bicycle was the 80-year-old man's only way to get around.

After taking the report, Cody and Song decided they couldn't allow the man to be without a bike, so they went to Walmart and bought him a new one.

The two went to the man's home and presented him with the new bike and even adjusted the seat before they left so he was comfortable.

As for his old bike, the search for suspects in the theft continues.

