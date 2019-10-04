Florida parents turn in daughter after 24 pipe bombs found in home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Parents of a Florida woman reported their daughter to officials after finding 24 pipe bombs in their home Thursday.

Along with the bombs and bomb-making materials found in the room of Michelle Kolts, 27, police also found several weapons.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called the amount of dangerous materials in the home "astonishing," reports WFTS. Police also found books and DVDs about murder, mass killings and domestic terrorism.

Chronister said the bombs and weapons could have caused "catastrophic" damage and praised Kolts' parents for making the right choice.

"Her parents did exactly what we ask people to do," Chronister said. "If you see something suspicious, please say something."

Authorities recovered the following from Kolts' room:

24 pipe bombs

Smokeless pistol powder

Fuse material

23 knives

Two hatchets

Nun-chucks

Two BB pellet-type rifles

Six BB pellet-type handguns

Kolts allegedly told police she was obsessed with the killings at Columbine High School in Denver and Oklahoma City, but did not intend to harm anyone.

"Who knows the amount of harm that could have been done, or how many lives could have been lost had these parents not found the courage to call the the sheriff's office and seek help," Chronister said. "We can't say it enough — if you see something, say something."

Kolts was charged with 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.