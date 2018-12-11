Florida 'porch pirates' go upscale, steal packages using Volvo

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Florida crooks have gone high-end in their efforts to steal packages left at the front doors of homeowners.

Two female "porch pirates" were seen stealing boxes from multiple homes in Riverview on Monday, and then getting away in a nice Volvo SUV, most likely an XC90.

In one surveillance video, the women leisurely walk up to one home and get excited as they notice the packages are filled with kids clothes. Both women fill their arms with boxes and walk away.

Another theft shows one of the women going to the door by herself before heading back to the Volvo where her partner awaits to drive both away.

One of the victims posted to Facebook, saying she would have bought the women clothes for their kids, even more than they stole.

