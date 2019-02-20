Florida

Florida ranked 2nd most sinful state in US

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
Associated Press

MIAMI - Oh, Florida...  you little devil, you!  

In what will come as an absolute shock to literally no one, Florida is ranked the second-most sinful state in all of America.

More Florida Headlines

Congrats, Sunshine State!  Our pure greed, lust, vanity and just plain laziness makes us the envy of all those not-so goody two shoes out wandering the planet.

WalletHub's newest report used seven key dimensions to determine the winners: Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity and Laziness.

When it comes to Jealousy, Florida topped the charts at No. 1, while also doing "well" in the Lust rankings (No. 4) and Vanity (No. 4). However, we deserve a pat on the back for only being ranked midpack for Anger & Hatred (No. 25).

Of course, it will take a bit more effort from all of us to top Nevada as the most sinful state in the US, but if we each give 100 percent (which is impossible because we're lazy, right?), we can make it happen.  We're just that bad.

MOST SINFUL STATES IN AMERICA:

  1. Nevada
  2. FLORIDA
  3. California
  4. Texas
  5. Tennessee
  6. Louisiana
  7. Georgia
  8. Illinois
  9. Michigan
  10. Arizona
  11. New Mexico
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Pennsylvania
  14. Ohio
  15. Alabama
  16. Missouri
  17. New Jersey
  18. Arkansas
  19. South Carolina
  20. Washington
  21. Virginia
  22. Maryland
  23. Delaware
  24. New York
  25. Mississippi
  26. Colorado
  27. North Carolina
  28. Kentucky
  29. West Virginia
  30. Alaska
  31. Indiana
  32. Oregon
  33. Massachusetts
  34. Montana
  35. Kansas
  36. Hawaii
  37. Rhode Island
  38. Connecticut
  39. Minnesota
  40. Wisconsin
  41. South Dakota
  42. New Hampshire
  43. Utah
  44. Wyoming
  45. Iowa
  46. Idaho
  47. Nebraska
  48. North Dakota
  49. Maine
  50. Vermont

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.