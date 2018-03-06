Florida ranked No. 1 in sun, fun and fraud (not in that order)

MIAMI - If there is indeed a sucker born every minute, the majority must have been born in Florida as the state ranks No. 1 in the U.S. when it comes to fraud.

The 2017 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book reports the Sunshine State ranked first in the nation with 993 fraud reports per 100,000 in population.

An estimated 20 percent of Florida fraud victims reported a loss of money, totaling $54.7 million.

Debt collection was one of the most-reported scams in the state, along with identify theft and imposter scams.

