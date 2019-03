CENTURY, Fla. - As if we don't have enough natural phenomenons to worry about in Florida, we can now add earthquakes to the list.

An extremely rare earthquake shook the Sunshine State on Thursday morning near Century.

The weak earthquake measured just 2.6 on the Richter scale, according to the USGS. Most quakes under a 2.5 are not felt.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.