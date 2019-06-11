Florida schoolteacher accused of stabbing her husband

Kristy Williams is accused of stabbing her husband during an argument.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A Panama City elementary school teacher was arrested Monday after police said she stabbed her husband multiple times.

Kristy Williams, 43, faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She appears smiling and wearing a T-shirt printed with the words, “Dear Parents, Tag … You’re It! Love, Teachers,” in her booking photo.

According to the arrest report, Williams attacked her husband inside their condo unit. The man ran from the home and called 911. He was stabbed multiple times in the back, right arm and chest, but his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Local TV station News 13 reported that Williams, who works at Hutchison Beach Elementary School, had been suspended with pay while investigations continues in acco.

"We hold our educators to the highest of standards, professionally and personally, and so news of the arrest of an employee is very disheartening," Superintendent Bill Husfelt told the station.



