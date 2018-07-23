Florida tourist finds Marine Corps ring, hopes to find owner

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - A tourist visiting Florida found a Marine Corps ring over the weekend and is now looking for the rightful owner.

Suzanne Rogers was vacationing on Siesta Key when she found the ring on Sunday.

Rogers showed the ring in a Twitter post and said it included the inscription "PLT 1041 6/30/17" and possibly the initials EL.

Anyone with information on the ring can contact Rogers directly at Rogers-suzanne@att.net.

@USMC I am currently vacationing at Siesta Key Florida. Today while at the beach I found a Marine Corps ring. Inside reads PLT 1041 6/30/17. Possible initials “EL” Is there anyway you could help me locate the owner. pic.twitter.com/lb04hRTK7b — Suzanne Rogers (@JSuzanneRF) July 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.