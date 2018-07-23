Florida

Florida tourist finds Marine Corps ring, hopes to find owner

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
@JSuzanneRF / Twitter

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - A tourist visiting Florida found a Marine Corps ring over the weekend and is now looking for the rightful owner.

Suzanne Rogers was vacationing on Siesta Key when she found the ring on Sunday.

Rogers showed the ring in a Twitter post and said it included the inscription "PLT 1041 6/30/17" and possibly the initials EL.

Anyone with information on the ring can contact Rogers directly at Rogers-suzanne@att.net.

