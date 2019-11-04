Florida woman 8-months pregnant uses AR-15 to fatally shoot burglar

LITHIA, Fla. - A Florida woman eight-months pregnant fought back with high-powered weaponry when her family was reportedly attacked by home intruders.

Two men broke into the family's home in Lithia, just south of Tampa, on Wednesday. The men came in and pointed guns at Jeremy King and his 11-year-old daughter, reports Bay News 9.

After telling the men he had no money, King was beaten by the men and suffered a fractured eye socket, fractured sinus cavity and a concussion. The men also allegedly grabbed the girl.

When King's wife went to find out what was going on, one of the burglars shot at her, causing her to retreat. When she returned to the room, she was carrying an AR-15 and returned fire.

The woman shot at the men as they ran from the home. One of the men was found dead in a nearby ditch, while the other is still at large.

"Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King told Bay News 9. “(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.