Florida woman accused of trying to kidnap 2 children at beach

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Monday after deputies said she tried to kidnap two children from a Volusia County beach park.

Sarah Freeman, 34, of Port Orange, faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies said Freeman grabbed a 7-year-old girl by her towel at Toronita Avenue Beach Park in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, but her mother intervened. Freeman hit the mother, who is six months pregnant, during the struggle, deputies said.

“This isn’t a Florida trip you’re going to want to remember,” Freeman told the mother before grabbing the girl, according to deputies.

Soon after, Freeman approached a 5-year-old boy and his father. “It will be all right. He’s not your dad,” Freeman said as she grabbed the boy by the arm, according to deputies.

The father intervened and put the boy inside his truck, deputies said. But Freeman followed and tried to force her way through truck's passenger side window to get to the child, deputies said.

Deputies said Freeman appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Freeman is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach without bond.

