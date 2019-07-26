Florida woman arrested after punching boyfriend for way he cuts his meat

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplas

ELLENTON, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after punching and spitting at her boyfriend over the way he cut his meat and potatoes.

During an argument Thursday between Kimberly Jean Carroll, 55, and her boyfriend over his style of slicing during dinner, she punched him in the face and then spit at him.

It's not known what kind of cutting method the boyfriend used to make Carroll so upset.

The boyfriend declined medical treatment, but Carroll was booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to The Smoking Gun.

