Florida woman arrested again after being denied sex

HUDSON, Fla. - For the second time in 14 months, a Florida woman was arrested for domestic battery after she was denied sex.

Rebecca Lynn Phelps, 31, of Hudson allegedly beat her boyfriend after she grabbed his genitals while he was sleeping on Thanksgiving night and demanded the two have sex.

When the man said no, Phelps scratched the victim on his eye, causing it to turn black and blue, the Smoking Gun reports.

Phelps denied touching the man, whom she shares a home and child, but was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

However, this is not Phelps' first brush with the law for the same issue as she was also arrested in Sept. 2017 after hitting a man who "did not want to have sexual relations with her."

In the prior incident, Phelps hit the man in the face and scratched his arm, causing it to bleed.

It is not known if the men involved in the arrests are the same.

