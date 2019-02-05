Florida woman arrested for beating boyfriend with frozen pork chop

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A bizarre altercation between a Florida couple ended with a woman throwing a piece of meat at her boyfriend.

Jennifer Brassard, 48, of Brooksville was arrested on battery charges after she beat her boyfriend with a frozen pork chop.

According to the arrest report, Brassard and her boyfriend were engaged in a "verbal argument" on Friday when she threw the pork chop at the unidentified man. WFLA reports the man suffered a half-inch cut from the pork chop.

The boyfriend fled the house after the pork chop flew, and police determined Brassard was the primary aggressor in the disturbance.

Brassard was booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and released on $250 bond.

