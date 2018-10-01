Florida woman cuts face of man who refused to have sex with her

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A Florida woman cut a man's face with a kitchen knife after he refused to have sex with her, police say.

Katherine Nieves-Tavarez, 27, of Vero Beach was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when she made several unsuccessful requests to have sex with the victim early Thursday morning, reports TCPalm.com.

When police arrived at Nieves-Tavarez' apartment at 3:30 a.m., the man greeted them covered in blood and with several cuts to his face.

"She hit me with a knife. … I can't see," the man told police.

Nieves-Tavarez was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.