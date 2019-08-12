Florida woman is no match for K-9 officer

COCOA, Fla. - A Florida woman thought she was sneaky smart while on the run as a fugitive from the law. Unfortunately for her, a K-9 officer was on the case.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office received a tip over the weekend that Acasia Fuscaldo, wanted on three felony violation of probation warrants, could be found inside a Cocoa motel room.

When Officer Brian Delos Santos arrived at the room with his K-9 partner Kyra, Fuscaldo's husband was more than happy to let the duo inside.

Fuscaldo wasn't found on the bed or under it, but inside the actual mattress. She had slit the mattress on the side and slipped in, figuring she'd be hidden safely inside.

Kyra was easily able to detect Fuscaldo who quickly gave herself up and was taken into custody. She was brought to the county jail and provided with a brand new bed.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said it perfectly in their Facebook post:

"So the moral of the story is simply this...if you are going to play hide and seek with the cops don’t do it with the one who has a K-9 partner."

