Florida woman pulls alligator out of pants during traffic stop

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - Here's a twist on the "Is that an alligator in your pocket, or..." line.

During a traffic stop Monday in Charlotte County, a Florida woman pulled a live alligator out of her pants when an officer asked if she had "anything else."

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the baby gator on its Facebook page.

A search also turned up 41 striped mud turtles inside the woman's vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is now investigating the woman.

