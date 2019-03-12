Florida woman shoots boyfriend who was snoring too loudly

COCOA, Fla. - A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend who was snoring too loudly.

Lorie Morin, 47, was taken into custody last Wednesday in Cocoa after the incident. Morin's boyfriend is in stable condition at a local hospital.

WKMG reports the Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred during a dispute between the couple over Morin's boyfriend's snoring.

After the argument escalated, Morin retrieved and fired a shotgun, which deputies say hit the man.

"I've talked to her a couple times and she's always been really nice, and so the news is kind of shocking on it, honestly," neighbor Samantha Bobier said. "To hear that it was over him snoring is kind of shocking. It's kind of crazy."

Morin and the boyfriend had allegedly been drinking prior to the argument and shooting.

