Florida woman smiles in mugshot after fatal DUI crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman arrested on DUI charges after an accident that killed one person posed for her mugshot while smiling from ear-to-ear.

Angenette Marie Welk was driving in Marion County on Thursday when she failed to brake in time to avoid hitting vehicles stopped in front of her, according to WKMG.

The Hyundai Elantra hit by Welk was sandwiched between her car and a tractor-trailer in front.

MUGSHOT SECTION: Miami-Dade and Broward mugshots

60-year-old Sandra Clarkson was a passenger in the Elantra driven by her daughter. She later died of the critical injuries she suffered in the accident.

Welk's blood alcohol content was .172, twice the legal limit. She told Florida Highway Patrol troopers she crashed because she had dropped her phone.

At the scene, Welk was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI with property damage and DUI with great bodily harm. The state attorney's office is working on upgrading Welk's charges to DUI manslaughter.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.