Florida woman steals ambulance, crashes into police car

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida woman had quite the morning on Wednesday after stealing an ambulance, leading a chase, and then crashing into a police car.

Officials say Amber Sills, 29, stole an empty ambulance left by paramedics on a call in a Fort Pierce apartment complex. According to WPTV, St. Lucie County ambulances are left running.

When the paramedics were preparing to leave with a patient, they heard a call about a stolen ambulance and thought it was a joke.

It turned out Sills had stolen the crew's ambulance.

Police spotted Sills and followed her on a short 3-minute chase before it came to an end with her crashing into the police cruiser.

The officer was not injured and Sills was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and grand theft.

