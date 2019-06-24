Florida woman wanted in fatal shooting of stepfather, 8-year-old daughter

Alyssa Torres, 28, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter. Police say she fled in a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4 with Florida license plate KPD T14.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida woman is wanted by police in connection with the fatal shooting of two family members in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police said Alyssa Torres, 28, fled the scene of the shooting early Monday in a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4 with Florida license plate KPD T14.

Police said Torres shot and killed her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter at the Waterleaf townhomes and apartments on Southeast Hillmoor Drive.

Paramedics took another victim to a nearby hospital.

Police said Torres is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to Torres' whereabouts is asked to call Port St. Lucie police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.



