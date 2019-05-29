Florida woman whipped stepson, 26, with belt for being late

LARGO, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after whipping her 26-year-old stepson with a belt for being late.

The age of the victim was so surprising, police even noted it in their arrest report.

Valerie Branch-Galloway of Largo lives with the boy and his father. After the victim missed his midnight curfew, Branch-Galloway told her stepson she would either tell the boy's father or he could endure the "licks."

The Smoking Gun reports police say the man "picked the licks" and was struck 11 times in the buttocks with a leather belt before asking Branch-Galloway to stop. The woman responded that he had 19 more lashes coming.

Branch-Galloway, who was charged with domestic battery, admitted she had struck her stepson, but denied he had ever asked her to stop.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.