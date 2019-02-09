Florida woman's maternity photo includes alligator, shotgun, Bud Light

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida woman's offbeat maternity photo has gone viral after she and her husband posed with a baby alligator. To make the image even more memeworthy, the Tampa couple added a Florida state flag, a shotgun and a case of Bud Light to the mix.

"I wanted a picture different than your run-of-the-mill maternity photos of women in the forest being goddesses," Lindsey Tuttle told local TV station WTSP. "'Florida man' has always cracked up my husband and I (both native Floridians), so we decided to make me Florida woman."

"Florida man" has become a shorthand for the type of wacky crime stories that seems to always happen in the Sunshine State -- also helped along by the state's robust public records laws.

The photo has been a big hit on the social media website Reddit and Tuttle has received hundreds of responses, saying she lives for the comments.

She also assured her Facebook friends that the alligator -- named Fred -- was not harmed in the photoshoot and is doing well.

She captioned the photo on Facebook: "Last minute practice for baby. Alligators don't like to bottlefeed, apparently.... Didn't try to breastfeed."

"I'm reaching critical Florida woman levels," she later quipped in the comments section.

The Tuttles said "Florida Baby" is due in early March.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.