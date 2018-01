TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida workers will have some extra money in their wallets in 2018 as the minimum wage has been increased to $8.25 an hour.

The modest raise, which took effect on Monday, is 15 cents higher that the previous rate of $8.10 an hour.

Florida is one of 18 states in the country where the minimum wage was raised starting in 2018. The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour.

