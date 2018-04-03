Florida's freshwater license-free fishing days are this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott announced that this weekend, April 7-8, Floridians and visitors will be able to fish without a freshwater recreational fishing license. All bag limits, seasons, and size restrictions will still apply.

The two-day event is part of a total of eight license-free fishing days offered each year by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and approved by Gov. Rick Scott.

“Florida is known as the ‘Fishing Capital of the World’ and we encourage everyone to take advantage of the license-free fishing weekend in the Sunshine State. There’s no better way to spend your weekend than fishing on the water with family and friends,” said Kellie Ralston, Florida Fisheries Policy Director of the American Sportfishing Association.

According to FWC, while the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers (residents and non-residents), all other rules apply.



Floridians should mark their calendars with the following 2018 license-free fishing dates:



License-Free Freshwater Days

Saturday/Sunday, April 7-8

Saturday/Sunday, June 9-10



License-Free Saltwater Days

Saturday/Sunday, June 2-3

Saturday, Sept. 1

Saturday, Nov. 24



Keep Florida Fishing, an advocacy arm of the American Sportfishing Association, represents the interests of the recreational fishing community. Florida has more than 3 million anglers who generate $9.6 billion in economic impact, support more than 128,000 jobs and contribute $53.3 million to Florida conservation efforts through license fees and special taxes on motor boat fuel and equipment.



