Floridians expected to get tax break on diapers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Rarely does any legislature move this quick, but a Florida Senate committee approved a bill Monday that will provide state residents with a sales-tax exemption for diapers.

South Florida State Sen. Lauren Book (D-Plantation) co-sponsored the proposal which was unanimously supported by the Commerce and Tourism Committee, reports WJXT.

The proposal would allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on diapers, incontinence undergarments, pads and liners.

If the bill is passed during the during March legislation session, the tax break would take effect in January 2020.

