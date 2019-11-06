FPL to lower rates next year, but don't get too excited

MIAMI - Do you want the good news or bad news first?

OK, the good news: FPL announced Wednesday power rates will be lowered next year, thereby decreasing bills for customers all throughout Florida.

Again, good news, right? Woohoo!

The bad news? Your bill will likely go down by about $4 a month, or less than $50 a year. In other words, don't fork over a down payment on that new Ferrari just yet.

FPL says it requested a monthly bill decrease from the Florida Public Service Commission this week and were given the go-ahead to offer the not-so-whopping savings.

