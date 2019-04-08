Giant rattlesnakes spotted in Florida waterways

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Two giant rattlesnakes were spotted swimming alongside boaters in Florida waterways this April.

Photos and videos posted on Facebook serve as a reminder for people to be aware of their surroundings.

Kelly Levy was out boating in Salt Run in St. Augustine and says she was in total shock when she saw what appeared to be a 5 to 6-foot eastern diamondback swimming just a few yards away.

Wildlife experts say From April to October, rattlesnakes, water moccasins and other venomous snakes become more active, making this the peak season for snake bites.

Another snake was spotted near Jacksonville's Sisters Creek on Saturday afternoon.

