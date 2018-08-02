Girl pronounced dead after being thrown into Hillsborough River in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A woman was taken into custody Thursday after witnesses saw her throwing her young daughter into the Hillsborough River in Tampa, authorities announced at a news conference.

WFTS reported that Tampa police officers responded to the river shortly after 4 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a woman throwing the child into the water.

A WFTS photographer saw divers pull the girl from the water and take the victim by ambulance to a hospital.

Police held a news conference shortly after 5 p.m. and confirmed that the child, a girl about 4 years old, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said divers found the child's body about 75 feet from shore around 4:30 p.m. Paramedics and doctors tried to revive the girl to no avail.

It's unclear whether she was already dead when she was thrown into the river.

The identities of the mother and daughter have not been released.

