Governor DeSantis stands by decision of suspending Scott Israel

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is still standing by his decision of suspending former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

"At the end of the day the decision I made was the right decision," DeSantis said.

The governor accused Israel of incompetence and neglect of duty in January following the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

However, a recommendation from a special master appointed by the president of the Florida Senate wrote that Israel should be reinstated.

"I was elected to protect the public. I just want to get back and do what I was elected to do," Israel said.

The special master did not exonerate Israel but believes DeSantis failed to demonstrate the reason Israel should be removed from office.

The Florida legislature will hold a hearing in about two weeks, when they will make the decision on whether they will give Israel his job back or uphold his suspension.

