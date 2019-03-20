Car smashes into fire engine in Hollywood, totaling vehicle

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A car crashed into a fire engine early Wednesday in Hollywood, a union official said.

Anthony Vera, a spokesman for Hollywood Professional Firefighters, said Engine 45 was en route to a call when a car crashed into the back of the engine as it turned onto 56th Avenue. The engine was traveling with its lights and siren on.

Witnesses told firefighters that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. The driver was not identified.

Vera said damage to the engine was so severe that it has been permanently incapaciated. Vera said equipment, including the pump panel and the apparatus were damaged in the crash.

