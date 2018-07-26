13 men arrested for masturbating inside Pleasure Emporium in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police arrested 13 people Wednesday for masturbating inside the Pleasure Emporium while viewing pornographic videos.

The men face charges of indecent exposure in public.

Two men, Jose Rodriguez, 50, and Gerson Vergara-Araque, 34, also face charges of committing a sex act in public.

According to Hollywood police, an anonymous complaint was received regarding lewd behavior occurring inside the Pleasure Emporium at 1321 S. 30th Ave.

An arrest report stated that two undercover detectives went to the business Wednesday and purchased tickets to enter the adult video rooms section for $25.

Police said the detectives saw multiple cubicle-style stalls with numbers clearly displayed above them.

As the detectives were walking to their stall they witnessed Rodriguez and Vergara-Araque masturbating before the men took turns performing oral sex on each other, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said other men were also seen by detectives masturbating inside the business.

Below is a list of the arrested suspects:

1. Mauricio Canon, 48

2. Juan Guerrero, 33

3. Jose Perez-Bobadilla, 47

4. Lawrence Rapps, 54

5. Nilo G. Remedios, 58

6. Jose Rodriguez, 50

7. Eliu Sapharti, 48

8. Victor Savinon-Gonzalez, 43

9. Jean St. Surin, 54

10. Hugh Tarpley, 70

11. Robin Turizo, 53

12. Pablo Velez, 65

13. Gerson Vergara-Araque, 34

Hollywood police said they arrested six people on similar charges at the Pleasure Emporium in February.

