2 investigations underway into fatal police-involved shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two investigations are underway into Sunday's fatal police-involved shooting in Hollywood, the police chief confirmed Monday.

According to Chief Chris O'Brien, the agency's homicide unit is conducting an investigation and will present its findings to the Broward County State Attorney's Office for their review and presentation to a grand jury.

"Also, our internal affairs unit conducts a parallel investigation which doesn't conclude until after the case is presented to the grand jury," O'Brien said.

Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata, who is also a spokesman for the agency, said the investigation is expected to take at least six to eight months.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon on 67th Avenue, between Scott Street and Park Street.

Resident David Cordova said he heard at least four gunshots.

A few blocks away at Liberty Street and 70th Terrace, Hollywood police officers surrounded a white van with a bullet hole near the passenger-side headlight.

Officers said they first responded to a shooting along the 7000 block of Liberty Street.

Surveillance video shows a man shooting at a white van passing by, then running away. The driver said he didn't know who the shooter was or why he fired two shots at his van. He's just thankful he wasn't hurt.

Lata said the suspect was in possession of a gun when he was fatally shot by police.

His identity has not yet been released.



