2 suspects detained after report of weapon at South Broward High School

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a student told their parent they saw a weapon during an altercation between students at South Broward High School in Hollywood, police confirmed.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the parent notified authorities and officers found a BB gun inside one of the suspect's backpack.

School officials emailed parents earlier in the day, informing them that the school had been placed on a code red lockdown.

The email stated that "nothing has taken place on campus," but Hollywood police officers were at the school at 1901 N. Federal Highway as they investigated a potential threat.

One student who spoke to Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood said a teacher pulled her into a classroom during the lockdown and told all of the students to remain quiet.

"I heard, 'Code red, code red,' and I was trying to run to class," Sharitza Brisson said. "One of the teachers, she was like, 'Just come into my room even if you're not my student. Come on, come on.'"

Brisson said the teacher showed the students objects they could throw or use to fight off an attacker.

Other students said their teachers turned off the lights as police swarmed the school.

Parents were asked not to call the school until the lockdown was lifted. Hollywood police asked parents to gather at the Publix on Sheridan Street, east of Federal Highway, until the lockdown was lifted and they were able to pick up their children.

Police confirmed that no shots were fired at the school and no one was injured.

The ages and identities of the suspects have not been released.



