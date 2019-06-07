2 thieves rob man at Hollywood gas station before running him over, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for two men who robbed someone at a gas station Tuesday night before running over the victim with their car.

Police said the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon gas station at 3034 Johnson St.

According to authorities, the robbers pulled into the gas station in a silver four-door Toyota.

Surveillance video shows one of the thieves walking by the front entrance of the convenience store and then returning to his car.

Police said the second robber befriended the victim as the victim was changing the oil on his vehicle.

"As the victim leaned over the hood of his car, the suspect snatched his wallet out of his back pocket and ran into the waiting car," police said in a news release.

Police said the victim approached the driver's side door, but the driver reversed the car, striking the victim with the driver's side door and running over him.

Police said the car fled east on Johnson Street.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

