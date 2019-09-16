2 women accused of beating Checkers manager in Hollywood

From left: Elsa Oliva, 24, and Kristina Velez, 31, are accused of beating a manager at a Checkers restaurant in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two women were arrested early Sunday after they beat a manager at a Checkers restaurant in Hollywood because they were unhappy with the wait time, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Elsa Oliva, 24, and Kristina Velez, 31, were waiting in the drive-thru of the Checkers at 6171 Hollywood Blvd. shortly after 1:30 a.m. in their 2000 Honda Accord when they became upset about the long line of customers.

Hollywood police said the women first cursed at the manager through the monitor before Oliva walked up to the window, bypassing several vehicles, and began to hit the drive-thru window.

The manager told officers she warned Oliva to go back to her car before she was forced to call police, but Oliva pushed the drive-thru window open, leaned inside, grabbed the manager by the shirt and began to punch her in the head.

According to the arrest report, Oliva also grabbed a computer monitor and cash register and tried to throw it at the victim.

Velez then pulled Oliva back out the window and then switched places with her, punching and slapping the manager, authorities said.

Police said the victim was eventually able to break free from Velez and call 911.

Authorities said an officer arrived at the scene just as the duo were leaving the area.

Witnesses told the officers the suspects were driving off, so the officer got back into his patrol car and followed the Accord, ultimately detaining both women near the 6800 block of Johnson Street.

Police said the victim was taken to the area where the suspects were detained and identified them as the women who beat her.

"I would recognize them anywhere," she told officers.

The suspects were booked into the BSO Main Jail.

Both women face charges of burglary with assault or battery. Oliva also faces a criminal mischief charge.

The duo appeared in court Monday, at which time they were both ordered held without bond.

