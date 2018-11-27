3 thieves steal TVs from Hollywood home, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for three thieves who broke into a home early Monday morning, before stealing five TVs and causing a lot of damage.

Surveillance video shows the crooks casing the home on Buchanan Street, which is used for vacation rentals, before going inside, seemingly not noticing the Ring doorbell camera right on the front door.

Moments later, the trio emerge with the TVs in hand.

Then, as the last one walks out, he seems to notice the camera and tries to destroy it.

Hollywood police are now looking for the men responsible.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

