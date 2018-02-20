911 call released following violent home invasion in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A 911 call that was made after a violent home invasion in Hollywood was released Tuesday.

"Please, please, please … They took my sister. Please come," a distraught man told the dispatcher.

The caller was panicked as he was frantically looking for his sister.

Police said the elderly siblings were ambushed by an intruder in their Hollywood home the night of Feb. 11.

"There's a man … He rampaged everything. He stepped on my head. He beat me. He has my sister. Please, please come over," the victim told the dispatcher.

The victim's sister ran to her neighbor, John Guerrero, who said the two were tied up and beaten inside the home.

"She said, 'Come on, come with me. Somebody tried to break into my house and he has a knife on my brother,'" Guerrero told Local 10 News.

Police were able to quickly identify the thief who took off as Robert Young, but they still haven't found him.

Police said Young took off on a bicycle, leaving the victims behind severely injured.

Police said Young has a history of targeting the elderly and is also accused of scamming a woman in Miramar.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

