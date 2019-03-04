Hollywood

Armed man tries to rob Wendy's restaurant in Hollywood, police say

Employees locked themselves in back office during incident

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man armed with a semiautomatic handgun attempted to rob a Wendy's restaurant last month in Hollywood, police announced Monday.

The attempted robbery was reported around 1 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Wendy’s at 3535 Hollywood Blvd.

According to authorities, the man entered the restaurant, pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.

Police said the employees locked themselves in a back office and the would-be thief was seen by an Uber driver running east on Hollywood Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the man was wearing a red bandana over his face and carrying a backpack.

Police said he didn't get away with any money.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

