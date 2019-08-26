Arrests expected in heat-related deaths at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills

The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills was ordered shut after the heat-related deaths in September 2017.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Warrants have been issued for the arrests of four people in connection with the heat-related deaths of 12 patients at a Hollywood nursing home after its air-conditioning stopped working in the days after Hurricane Irma in 2017, Local 10 News has learned.

Four former employees of the now-shuttered Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills are expected to surrender to police Monday.

The arrests mark the first criminal charges involving the September 2017 incident at the nursing home.

Residents were removed from the facility Sept. 13, 2017, after their body temperatures topped 100 degrees at the nursing home, which was across from Memorial Regional Hospital. Eight people died that day from the sweltering heat, while four others died in the days that followed.

Administrators at the nursing home, owned by Larkin Community Hospital, blamed Florida Power & Light for not restoring electricity to the facility in a timely manner after the storm.

Ilham Soffan, an attorney representing the nurse, said her client wasn't a full-time employee and was only working that day because the facility was short-staffed.

"She did the best that she possibly could do under the circumstances," Soffan told Local 10 News in a telephone interview.

Some families of the victims filed wrongful-death lawsuits against the facility.

"A lot of the staff members that day did report or ask for further assistance and backup, and nothing really materialized," Soffan said.

