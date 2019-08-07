Bearded man robs Amtrust Bank branch in Hollywood, FBI says

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a bearded man who they said robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Hollywood.

The robbery was reported around 1:45 p.m. at the Amtrust Bank at 5461 Sheridan St.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber, who was wearing a hat, jacket and jeans, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

He said customers were inside the bank at the time but no one was injured.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery, Marshall said.

Investigators believe the thief got away in a white Jeep SUV that had a red hood and a black roof.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.