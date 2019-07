HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A blue car was stuck in a sinkhole Tuesday in Hollywood, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

After a storm, the area near the Cathy & Bob Anderson Park was flooded. The sinkhole was at the intersection of Thomas Street and North 58th Avenue, police said.

The police department shared two photographs on Twitter saying public works personnel was enroute to the area.

