HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A car slammed into a Hollywood supermarket Sunday afternoon.

The car was seen almost completely inside a Bravo Supermarket.

It's located at 3025 Johnson St., just west of an Interstate 95 overpass.

According to Hollywood police, there were no major injures as a result of the crash, but the driver was taken to a hospital.

Police have yet to reveal any information as to what caused the car to crash into the building.

