Couple arrested after allegedly leaving 7-year-old alone in Hard Rock garage

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A couple visiting the U.S. on vacation has been arrested after a 7-year-old girl was left alone inside the parking garage of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Carlos Enrique Herrera Pluas, 32, and Sintia Pinagote, 31, were arrested Sunday and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm. The girl was found alone inside the car at 12:31 a.m.

Both Pluas and Pinagote, who are from Ecuador, appeared in bond court Monday.

Pinagote claims she went to the Hard Rock to pick up Pluas and only left the child in the car for a short period. However, security video shows the couple arriving together and a time-stamped voucher proves they were inside for at least an hour.

The Department of Children and Families has taken the girl into custody.

Pluas and Pinagote were being held on $5,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the child.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.