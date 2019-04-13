Motorcyclist killed in Hollywood was wearing unsafe helmet, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A month after Jorge Melendez died in a motorcycle crash, Hollywood Police Department detectives were still investigating the incident Friday.

Melendez was riding a white Suzuki GSX-R1000 sport bike when he crashed at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Park Street, police said. Officers said the quality of his helmet was not in compliance with the Department of Transportation's safety standards.

Officer Christian Lata, a spokesman for the department, released the crash report saying it was redacted because there was a minor involved. A teenage boy was driving a maroon 2016 Ford Explorer when he struck Melendez about 9:45 p.m. March 13.

Officers reported the impact with the Ford Explorer caused the motorcycle's front wheel to be crushed inward and the tire to be taken off the rim. The front faring of the motorcycle was pushed inward and the gas tank was pushed upward, police said.

The teenager told police officers he didn't see Melendez approaching when he turned west onto Park Street because the motorcycle's headlight was not on, according to the crash report. The front seat passenger of the Ford Explorer told officers he was looking down at his phone, so he didn't see anything before the crash.

Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel took Melendez to Memorial Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead about 10:40 p.m., March 13. Officers determined the teenage boy failed to yield to Melendez who was traveling southbound on 64th Avenue.

Miranda Grossman, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said Friday the investigation is still active.

